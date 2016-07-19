There’s some serious bad blood between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift right now. After the mega reality star outed Swift for knowing about Kanye West‘s controversial “Famous” lyric on Snapchat, Swift fought back (as did her fans) with an Instagram message claiming she never got the full story. Various celebrities also threw in their two cents, and now “Bad Blood” director is adding to the overflowing sh*t pile.

Joseph Kahn came to Taylor Swift’s defense last night on Twitter, and bashed Kim Kardashian by bringing up the O.J. Simpson trial:

Ain't the first time the Kardashians supported the murder of an innocent blonde woman. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 18, 2016

Wowwwwww. This may be worse than Khloe Kardashian’s tweet about Chloe Moretz.

Kahn is referring to the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, the woman allegedly killed by O.J. Simpson. Kardashian’s father Robert Kardashian represented O.J. and successfully got him cleared of murder charges, which was a highly controversial ruling at the time and continues to be today.

As you probably expected, it only got worse from there.

I've worked with everybody. I don't need to work with anybody. Taylor is a rainbow in a swamp. https://t.co/GXVzYKI09P — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 18, 2016

Please remember to be nice to everyone today. Unless they're a bitch. Then punch them in the dick. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 18, 2016

Kanye didn't say the line "I made that bitch famous" on the call. It's like saying "I want to love you" without "in the ass." — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 18, 2016

Once his rant was over, Kahn hopped back on Twitter a few hours later to denounce his haters and pat himself on the back:

Heads up: I give no fucks and never will. Thanks. Continue. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 18, 2016

Please remember we famous people are all in the illuminati. We could force choke you through twitter if we wanted. We are being merciful. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 18, 2016

My tweets today going viral. The power of truth. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 19, 2016

How dare you bring up a murder of a woman with the Kardashians – when no one knew what a Kardashian was until they supported the murderer! — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 19, 2016

People always ask me how to be famous. My answer is simple. Have your dad defend murder of a woman. Release sex tape. That's it. Good luck. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 19, 2016

The irony of one of the most untalented women in the world attacking one of the most talented. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 19, 2016

Yup, Joseph Kahn gives zero f*cks. And until this feud is over — which, by the way, looks to be happening no time soon — we’ll be over here like: