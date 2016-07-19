Lady Gaga and her fiancé Taylor Kinney have officially broken up. They were together for the last five years.

According to TMZ, sources close to the former couple say they parted ways earlier this month, but there’s been no word on who initiated the breakup. However, this may not come as a complete shock to fans. The two have been noticeably absent from each other’s lives, especially on social media.

Gaga was also spotted not wearing her engagement ring last week in Malibu, which coincidentally was the same day Kinney celebrated his 35th birthday. She is currently in Mexico and photos have shown she is not wearing her ring.

Kinney proposed to Gaga on Valentine’s Day in 2015 with a ginormous heart-shaped ring, and were noticeably adorable on Instagram. For a while there, they were totally #RelationshipGoals.

While the couple never officially announced a wedding date, we seriously thought they’d be together forever. It’s a sad day for celebrity relationships.

Update

Lady Gaga has since announced the couple’s split with a heartbreaking Instagram post:

Don’t mind us. WE’RE JUST CRYING BUCKETS.

[H/T: TMZ]