It’s Kate Middleton’s turn to be bridesmaid!

Pippa Middleton is engaged to her hedge fund manager boyfriend James Matthews, and her diamond engagement ring is something to see.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister showed off her new piece of bling as she left the couple’s £17 million Kensington home Tuesday morning (in bridal white!). And let’s just say dating a multi-millionaire comes with its perks.

James reportedly surprised Pippa with his proposal during a romantic Lake District getaway last weekend.

Rumors that Pippa was ready to wed began when she stepped out last night at the Frost Summer Party Fundraiser and hid her left hand from the cameras.

The duo first dated in 2012 before splitting. The party-planning author dated Nico Jackson for three years, but the heart wants what it wants, ya know?

Congrats, you two!