Social media is really a wild place.

According to scientific research conduced by the company, D’Marie Analytics, below are the top six social media influencers – and frankly, it might surprise you.

D’Marie reported supermodels such as Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid could earn between $125,000 to $300,000 per social media post back in December 2015. However, that amount looks like chump change when compared to the $550,000 the company now states Selena could be making when crafting posts for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

In an article with Adweek, the CEO of D’Marie Group, Frank Spadafora, explained how they arrived at such an extravagant figure.

“The rate-per-post is her “ad equivalent” value per post across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. This may be different than how much she is actually getting paid when participating in social media campaigns. That is up to negotiations between her agents and the brands. This valuation is based on D’Marie’s algorithm which measures 56 metrics including followers, post frequency, engagement, quality of post, click-thru and potential to create sales conversions from her social content.”

Spadafora notes that when compared to other celebrities, Gomez rarely does campaigns, which may be the reason why she is so influential amongst her followers.

Now we’re really wishing that we could be Selena Gomez.

