Beauty is pain. With all the tweezing, waxing and plucking girls do, the “pain” part is something we’re forced to accept early on. Of course, that doesn’t mean we have to like it. For many, the most terrifying cosmetic contraption is the eyelash curler. Really, the thing looks more like a medieval torture device than a makeup tool. When you’re standing there with a metal clamp tight just a few centimeters from your vulnerable eyeball, you can’t help but be a little nervous.

For one unlucky woman, all of those fears were realized. According to a post on the popular website Reddit, user Aub3912 was curling her eyelashes when, suddenly, she sneezed.

And then the eyelash curler nightmare came true.

“I really thought I ripped my eyelid in half,” she wrote in the thread where she shared the photos.

While many women love to accentuate their eyelashes for dramatic effect, the evolutionary importance of eyelashes isn’t just superficial. Like whiskers on a cat, they’re meant to warn you if an object is getting too close to your eye. Perhaps, more importantly, eyelashes also protect the eye from debris and bacteria. Without that protective barrier, this woman will have to be extra careful, as several Reddit users have pointed out.

“Make sure your eyelid is ALWAYS clean,” one commented. “Now that those holes are exposed, bacteria can get in there and cause a whole slew of problems. Also, when they start growing back, get a spoolie with a drop or two of castor oil on it and coat the lashes with it, it will prevent them from getting brittle and breaking off thus making them grow back ‘faster.'”

While this woman will be fine ultimately, it may be a while until she feels up for using an eyelash curler again.