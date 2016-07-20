Friends with benefits relationships – good on paper, usually not so great IRL. One of you is bound is ~*catch feelings*~, sending the other one running for the hills.

What? Just me?

Well, that’s not quite the case for Mila Kunis. The actress and expecting mom revealed in an interview with Howard Stern that she and Ashton Kutcher decided just to be bed buddies.

Mila explained that she reconnected with Ashton, who played her love interest for a time on That 70s Show, at an awards show and for “the first time ever he took my breath away — I was like, fuck, he’s good-looking!”

Not-so-shockingly, Ashton couldn’t let her get away. He invited Mila to his housewarming party where he originally planned to set her up with a friend…but Mila ended up staying the night with him instead. “We oddly both did a movie (Friends with Benefits and No Strings Attached), and if we had paid attention to these movies, we should know sh*t like this doesn’t work out!” Mila explained.

Now the couple has a daughter, Wyatt, and are expecting their second child!

Happily ever after, indeed.