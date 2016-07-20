Dating is hard. It’s stressful, annoying, soul-crushing… you get it. We all know the struggle, but few of us are eager to share the horrifying experiences online. But Aymie-Michelle Black — better known as Mimi — is opening up and showing fellow daters how to overcome those lame first date experiences.

The 21-year-old student, who lives in north Ayrshire, Scotland and studies Fashion Design at the Glasgow School of Art, was supposed to go on a first date last week with a guy she met online. But instead of being a chivalrous gentleman — or a regular, good-natured human being — the guy stood her up without a phone call, text, or smoke signal.

What. A. D*ck.

But Black took things in stride and got sweet revenge by taking herself out and having an awesome time. She documented it on Snapchat and later tweeted highlights.

“I’m a nervous person so it took a lot for me to go on a date, then when I realized he wasn’t showing or even sending a text to come I decided to have fun with it,” Mimi told Seventeen.com. “I shared the snapchat images with my friends and they completely loved it and encouraged me to share it online, so I did!”

The tweet has since gone viral and in response, Black has been showered with countless compliments from the Twitterverse. Literally anyone would be lucky to date her and this guy missed out — BIG TIME.

“He originally said that by him not texting to cancel, that was him canceling? Basically blamed me for not figuring out he wasn’t going to show up,” Mimi said. “He later gave me several different reasons after he saw the tweet go viral, fully apologized and said he had ‘freaked out’. We’re not going to talk, but I have fully forgiven him so much that when I showed him an article about it he responded with a positive ‘go you!’.”

A boy stood me up so I decided to have the best date with myself, and it was great. pic.twitter.com/QrWt7AwhFQ — Mimi Black (@AymieBlack) July 15, 2016

No one likes being stood up, but Black came out on top with a valuable lesson learned.

“The message I want to send out is that you don’t need a significant other to make you feel significant,” Mimi said. “I want women to feel confident and sexy in their own skin. I didn’t want to play the broken hearted girl, so I didn’t. The reaction to all of this is humorous if anything, and I’m just proud I overcame my anxieties and got out of the house, went to the city on my own and had a little fun!”

Amen, girl. Amen.