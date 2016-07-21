Ashley Graham made a name for herself in the fashion world because of her curves. But these days, the gorgeous brunette model just can’t win with her fans.

Several people took to Instagram yesterday to bash Graham for losing weight despite making a career out of praising her curves. In a recent photo post, Graham dons a white crop top and matching skirt with a black leather jacket. She is noticeably thinner and looking gorgeous.

Fans, however, weren’t as accepting. “I knew it you did lose a lot of weight! I am no longer a fan of yours you betrayed a lot of people! So I’ll find another plus size beautiful woman bcuz yo’re full of s–t!!! #damnshame #justliketherest,” commented one user.

“How can she say I represent the plus size woman when she lost half her weight? Now she selling her fashion line to plus size woman nd she lost all that weight? Sorry but I can say whatever the f–k I want! She is a phone she use to represent the curvy look now she’s getting just like the ones she fought so hard against in the first place,” another wrote.

“Why are you changing yourself? I thought you were comfortable being yourself and being plus size,” another asked. “You are clearly losing tons of weight.”

After letting commenters have a field day, Graham finally responded to critics on Instagram.

“People come on my page and body shame me because I’m too big, because I’m too small, because I’m not good enough for their standards…But at the end of the day I’m good enough for me. Angles will make anyone look bigger or smaller and I just happen to know mine.”

Afterwards, she posted the following snap to shut everyone else up:



YAS. Everyone needs to chill out. The only person who should have a say over Ashley Graham’s body is Ashley Graham herself. By body shaming her weight loss (which could easily fluctuate, by the way), you’re just as bad as those body shaming plus-size models.

Ashley Graham, you’re looking great. You do you! F*ck the haters.