How did we ever express ourselves before the creation of the emoji? Luckily, we won’t ever have to go back to those dark ages. Now, there are emojis everywhere, in text messages, social media platforms, restaurants menus, clothing and even pillows. If you can’t get enough of emojis, then Eomjicon, a convention completely dedicated to them is for you.

The convention is called Emojicon and it will be introduced to the world from November 4 to 6 in San Fransisco. The event was put together by Jeanne Brooks, Jennifer 8. Lee and Yiying Lu. Lu designed the delicious looking dumpling emoji and illustrated the famous “Fail Whale” that Twitter uses when the site gets overloaded, while Lee wrote the proposal for the dumpling emoji. The founder of Emojipedia and members of the Unicode Consortium will also be joining in on the fun.

The event is literally everything emoji! People who attend the convention will have access to emoji workshops and panels, see emoji art exhibits, participate in an emoji hackathon and enjoy an emoji film festival. But let’s not forget the best part, there will also be an opening party with emoji-shaped food.

Although the convention will be entertaining, it still has an important goal in mind: discussing emoji policy. Jennifer 8. Lee has spoken up before about the lack of diversity in the emoji industry. This is especially true among Unicode Consortium subcommittee members, who are mostly male and white.

The conference is the first of its kind and we wonder what great things will come out of it. If communicating in emojis is second nature to you, consider buying your tickets online now so you don’t miss out on this unique experience.

