Shawn Oakman, who was once expected to be drafted by the NFL, is now potentially facing jail time after being indicted on a sexual assault change by a grand jury on Wednesday. He is currently free on a $25,000 bail.

The former Baylor University defensive man was indicted by a McLennan County grand jury on one count of allegedly sexually assaulting a Baylor student. The alleged assault took place at his residence on April 3, 2016.

“Shawn Oakman maintains his innocence in regard to the recent accusations made against him, and he insists that the sexual relationship in this case was consensual,” Oakman’s attorney, Michelle Tuegel, said to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Police searched Oakman’s residence in search of belongings the woman left behind. They were also looking for bodily fluids and other potential DNA evidence, according to an affidavit. They seized some bedding from his bedroom.

The affidavit stated that the woman met Oakman at a Baylor-area bar and he asked her if she wanted to go home with him. The two walked back to Oakman’s duplex where Oakman allegedly “forced” the woman into his bedroom and “forcibly removed” the woman’s clothes before sexually assaulting her.

She was later examined by a sexual assault nurse examiner.

The Tribune-Herald reports that police documents show Oakman was investigated back in 2013 after his former girlfriend said that he had assaulted her. He was not arrested for that incident.

In 2012, he was dismissed from Penn State University for shoplifting and violating team rules.

[Story via]