This summer’s must-have accessory isn’t a cute bikini or a pair of Ray Bans. It’s an incredible pool float that is awesome for cooling off in the pool while simultaneously racking up likes on Instagram. Just ask the stars.

Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Reese Witherspoon have all jumped on the amazing pool floats trend. While swans of different colors and patterns are a favorite, some celebs opt for delicious treats like watermelon and doughnuts as they float around.

Take a look at some of our favorites below.

VIEW GALLERY

You want your own now, of course. Perhaps a “hashtag” sign (or as my dad once told me, “We call it a pound key”) or a pair of red lips? Head over to FunBoy to check out the selection and up your Insta game.