A teen’s screenshots helped solve a horrific rape case in Massachusetts, in which a teen uploaded videos to his Snapchat featuring two friends sexually assaulting a highly intoxicated 16-year-old girl in the woods.

A jury convicted 21-year-old Rashad Deihim and 20-year-old Kailyn Bonia of sexual assault on Tuesday for a crime from two years prior. On September 3, 2014 at around 10:30 pm, Timothy Cyckowski began a Snapchat story in the woods behind an elementary school with a group of teens he met there. When Cyckowski started recording Bonia and the girl kissing, the alleged victim told him to stop. But according to court testimony, he continued to record.

That night the girl’s friend, 18-year-old Sydness Enos, opened three Snapchat videos from Cyckowski that showed the attack. While watching the videos, Enos took screenshots. In court, she testified that her friend was naked in the woods, slurring the word “Stop” while trying to get Cyckowski’s phone. The other two videos showed Bonia gripping the victim and putting her “almost in a headlock,” kissing her neck and fondling her, and trying to force her to perform oral sex on Deihim while on her knees.

Enos then called Cyckowski to find out where they were and called her parents. Her dad immediately notified the police, who found the girl half-naked in the woods. According to prosecutors, she was found “literally within hours of dying” from alcohol poisoning and drugs. An emergency room doctor confirmed that the girl was nearly unconscious, bruised, and revived with Narcan twice.

Despite the facts, defense attorneys argued that the encounter was consensual. Enos screenshots proved otherwise.

“Sydnee is amazing. … If it wasn’t for her, let me tell you something, I don’t think they would have found my kid,” the girl’s mom said. “She saved my daughter’s life.”

Deihim and Bonia will be sentenced on September 6.

