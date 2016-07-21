The Kimye, Taylor Swift feud drama continues with an old interview being seen in a new light. The 26-year-old pop singer did an interview during the 2015 Brit Awards where she reveals some of her biggest fears. As you’ve probably guessed, they’re a little too on-point with the situation going on with Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West right now.

“My reality, even when I’m not dreaming, is peppered with anxiety, just like ridiculous anxiety,” she told host Dave Berry. “I have a lot of issues with buildings like this, just ’cause I feel like someone has bugged the room and is either videoing me or recording me.”

“I think these might be on,” Berry said, referring to the microphones in front of her.

“No, I know, but like dressing rooms and stuff, so that’s one of my paranoias,” Swift continued. “Anxiety dreams, I always have nightmares that I’m being framed for murder. And then I’m being framed so well that I can’t remember if I did it or not, in the dream. So, that really winds me up…If you want to talk about all my issues with anxiety, we could be here for days.”

That is creepy AF. But this line takes it home: “There’s a dream that, any time I’m paparazzi’d out, which is a lot, I have dreams that night that they’re in my room taking pictures of me while I’m sleeping.”

Sounds reminiscent of Kanye West’s “Famous” music video… which is also creepy AF.