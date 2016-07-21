Taylor Swift‘s major drama with Kayne West and Kim Kardashian has been the latest celebrity scandal keeping us entertained on social media. Swift has confronted a lot of criticism by those who think it might be the death of her career. Lushsux, an Australian-based artist, joined in by painting an obituary mural mocking Swift and then shared it on Instagram.

“The recent passing of @taylorswift is heart wrenching,” Lushsux wrote on Instagram. “Come and leave some flowers and light some candles at her memorial in Hosier lane in honour of her memory. If you do please DM photos of you doing it.” The mural was completed with a notice on the bottom that read, “No tag. Please respect the dead.”

At first, it was only Swift’s lawyers who came after Lushsux when an image of his bold mural went viral. “It was your typical c email,” Lushsux told Mic. “I was just taking the piss, obviously.” The artist tried to avoid lawyers by changing Swift’s last name to Smith but apparently, her blonde locks are too recognizable.

But soon enough, Swift’s fans came to the pop star’s rescue. Lushsux also mentioned the flood of reactions from fans who call themselves Swifties, in his interview with Mic

Lushsux went as far as comparing the angry teens to terrorists. “Taylor Swift has some psuedo-Hitler-Youth-type organization of young fans hell-bent on, like, some kind of jihad against me and that mural,” he said.

The Australian artist is convinced Swifties “are forming cells right now in my city hatching plans to go down and ruin the wall.” Despite the commotion his mural has stirred, Lushsux still insists, “It’s comedy gold.”

Swifties beg to disagree and have left their opinions on Lushsux’s Instagram post.

Lushsux’s Instagram post has 5k likes and over 1k comments. It’s almost certain negative comments about the mural will keep rolling in. Swifties sure know how to speak their minds.