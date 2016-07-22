Chop, chop, chop…

Cara Delevingne has always let her hair grow wild and free, but the model-turned-actress had to change it up, just in time to hang out at Comic Con in San Diego to promote Suicide Squad and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Cara teased the new do in a cryptic Instagram upload of her locks on the cutting room floor.

Hairstylist Mara Roszak also took to Instagram, showing herself working hard on Cara’s cut.

Fans freaked out, but yesterday night Cara stepped out to show off the new style – a lob, staying true to the trend everyone is trying right now.

Cara’s bestie Kendall Jenner also recently made the cut with the lob, so maybe she was the inspiration behind the new look.

What are your thoughts on Cara’s cut?