Most recently playing the voice of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, Darren Criss has truly come full circle.

At just 29 years of age, Criss already has lots of accolades under his belt. He is an Emmy Award-nominated singer/songwriter who has starred on Fox TV’s Glee, on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Criss was also the lyricist for the No. 1 Cast Album Starship.

Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the musical comedy-drama series Glee. As the lead vocalist of Glee‘s Dalton Academy Warblers, Criss’ first song, a cover of “Teenage Dream” broke records and became the fastest-selling single from Glee. It reached number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 List and was certified gold in the United States.

Born and raised in San Francisco, Criss is of mixed European and Asian heritage. His mother is a native of Cebu, Philippines, and his father is of European descent. Growing up, Criss lived and breathed music. At the age of five-years-old, he began taking violin lessons and was classically trained for the next fifteen years.

