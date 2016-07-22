Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift are more serious than we thought. According to the Daily Mail, sources say the 35-year-old actor is envisioning a serious future with the 26-year-old singer, despite only being together for just over a month.

“Taylor and Tom are in love with each other,” a source allegedly told E! online. “He told her she is the kind of woman he wants to spend his life with.” Um… that’s a pretty loaded statement for a couple who barely know each other. Could you imagine if your new boyfriend said that to you? BYE.

But alas, our girl Taylor is madly in love. So much so that Hiddleston inspired her new music without a messy breakup attached. Is she turning over a new leaf?

“They have gotten very close. She is enjoying the time off from working. She has been writing during her travels, and Tom has been an inspiration in her music,” the source added. “Tom is not annoyed by the negative media attached to Taylor. He knew that would come with the course of dating her. He has been supporting her and enjoying the time he’s having with her. They’re having a great time and are always laughing.”

And when it comes to her feud with Kimye, Hiddleston is being the boyfriend she needs. “Tom is really being so supportive and telling her to be calm,” another source told Us Weekly. “This is incredibly hurtful and unnecessary.”

Wow. Tom Hiddleston sounds like a great catch — kinda wish I was dating him. But will this relationship last? Our guess is no, but we hope they prove us wrong.