Meet Trisha Reibelt: a real-life Australian Rapunzel with rainbow hair we need ASAP. Standing at 5-foot, the 31-year-old’s locks fall just past her knees without extensions. It’s taken her a solid 12 years to grow her mane from shoulder-length to about four feet long, which for her, is just nine inches off the ground.
View this post on Instagram
So @twigman recently upgraded his phone and we thought it would be fun to play with the slow motion setting (especially since I've had many requests to upload a video). You also get to see how much I've managed to fade my hair so far 🙂 #longhair #verylonghair #kneelengthhair #rapunzel #rapunzelhair #wavyhair #slowmotion #slowmotionhair #orangehair #hairfordays #longhairdontcare #unicornhair #mermaidhair #dyedhair #pastelhair #hairporn #haircrazy
However, Reibelt does invest in a trim every once in a while. She currently puts her strands in the hands of stylist Rebecca Taylor, whom she worked with at the Melbourne Hair Expo about a month ago. While there, Reibelt had “a little over a foot” of her hair chopped off, a move she claims has “cut down on the amount of time it takes me to do my hair in the mornings, so I get a few more minutes of sleep before work.”
While Reibelt’s earlier Instagram photos feature her with blonde hair, she’s since dyed it rainbow during at-home DIY sessions. Naturally she couldn’t do it alone and solicited help from her clearly talented BFF.
View this post on Instagram
@cocodevile took a fun video of my hair at the #melbournehairexpo. While the lighting in the building wasn't great, the colours still show up pretty well. #longhair #longhairdontcare #verylonghair #rapunzel #rapunzelhair #rainbow #rainbowhair #sandart #sandarthair #wavyhair #slowmotion #colourfulhair #colorfulhair #brighthair #vividhair #dyedhair #dyedgirls #unicornhair #mermaidhair #olaplex #olaplexau #hairexpo #hairexpoaustralia #haircareaustralia #haircrazy
So how does Reibelt manage to bleach and dye her hair awesome colors without it falling out in chunks? She stays away from heat styling, washes her hair once a week with silicone-free shampoo and conditioner, and finishes things up with a vinegar rinse. “When I fade my colors out, I start doing coconut-oil soaks to put moisture back into my hair as I begin using clarifying shampoo,” she reveals. “Since my hair is pretty old, I do get split ends so I like to go through it occasionally to cut off any that I find.”
Obviously, we’re taking that advice to heart.
Follow Trisha Reibelt on Instagram
[H/T: Refinery29]