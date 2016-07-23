Selena Gomez: “I Need To Rethink Some Areas Of My Life”

It’s been quite the emotional weekend for Selena Gomez, who turned 24-years-old today. Gomez teared up on-stage during a concert in Indonesia and, shortly after, posted an emotional, cryptic message on her Instagram account.

Gomez kicked off the international leg of her Revival Tour at Jakarta’s Indonesia Convention Exhibition area on Saturday, where she was spotted wiping tears from her eyes as she introduced one of her encore songs, “Kill Em With Kindness.”

“The next song, before I go home, is a song that’s so important to me,” she said to her fans. “Because I get really frustrated. I get stupid sometimes. I say things that I don’t mean, or that come out wrong just because I care so badly. But the thing is, at the end of the day, no war in anger was ever won. I do know that deep down in my heart that I have to believe that we can love each other and always be kind no matter what it takes in us. I believe that we can do that, no matter what.”

Moments after exiting the stage, Gomez took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BINZtRMgftz/

“Tonight, I felt extremely unauthentic, unconnected to both myself and my music,” she wrote. “I’ve never really felt like my materials, wardrobe or a video could define me. I act on a moment and fear something that hasn’t happened. I’m stagnant, I stay still and don’t just sit with myself first and ask ‘is this where I am, whole heartedly?’ I’ve always told the truth. I’m always true to my word, I’ve shown who I am but I need to rethink some areas of my life creatively and personally. had to get that out.”

The photo was captioned with “Not being negative about anything I’ve done. I’m grateful for every single moment I get here – Indonesia you were LOUD and clearly inspiring. Love you so much.”

It is still unclear what caused Gomez’s tears and subsequent emotional post. However, she was at the center of online backlash after she defended her friend, Taylor Swift, during her drama with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

