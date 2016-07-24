Leighton Meester is best known for being the queen bee of the Upper East side, starring in Gossip Girl as Blair Waldorf. Since then the actress has continued showing audiences how talented she is by starring in movies like Country Strong, The Roommate, Like Sunday, Like Rain, amongst others.

Meester isn’t only a talented actress but she is also a great singer. She released her debut album, Heartstrings, independently in 2014. As someone who has listened to the album on repeat, I can vouch that Meester’s voice is pure bliss. She even feels comfortable enough to do acoustic style at live events and even for videos! Check out her amazing cover.

After making her Broadway debut in Of Mice and Men, Meester wrote a thought-provoking essay on the sexism that exists in literature, film and television. She has also been a representative of companies like Vera Wang, Jimmy Choo and Herbal Essences.

Despite Meester giving birth less than a year ago, she has been looking fabulous at events. Her style is simple, clean and effortless. Meester often opts for solid colors like black, white or a combination of both. On the red carpet, she favors flowing fabrics. Meester always looks amazing, whether she’s all dolled up or going casual.

Check out her best looks through the years.

