The reign of Queen Taylor might be coming to an end and it’s all because of Kim Kardashian‘s Snapchat story. Taylor Swift is finally learning what it feels like to get a taste of her own medicine.

Kim Kardashian’s Snapchat video of Swift vehemently confirming her knowledge of the use of her name in Kanye West’s “Famous” is ultimately condemning evidence in and of itself. Kardashian posted the clips after Swift publicly denounced and denied any awareness of West’s use of her name in the controversial song. Swift has painted herself as America’s innocent, oft-victimized sweetheart since she entered the limelight in 2009. This time, the tables have been turned. Now, the truth comes out- that Taylor Swift lied to the public. Is this the end for her?

In short, yes.

Her career will undeniably suffer because now it’s her character (or lack thereof) that will be judged most harshly from now on.

This is the end of the era of the “sweetheart” Taylor Swift. The whole scandal is an eye-opener as to how Swift has possibly falsely portrayed herself as a victim in previous situations. Think of Calvin Harris, Joe Jonas, Camilla Belle, Katy Perry and the many other celebrities she has hurt. Now that Kim Kardashian provided the receipts on Swift, it’s reason enough for a wake-up call to question whether or not Taylor Swift been telling the truth since 2009.

This is also the end of an era where Swift’s famous “squad” can inevitably rally to their leader’s defense without the receipts being pulled on them too. Take Selena Gomez, who Tweeted in her defense.

There are more important things to talk about… Why can't people use their voice for something that fucking matters? — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 18, 2016

Truth is last thing we need right now is hate, in any form — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 18, 2016

One Twitter user clapped back at Gomez, putting her in her place.

https://twitter.com/prasejeebus/status/754897323294162944

To which Selena responded in a now-deleted Tweet:

https://twitter.com/prasejeebus/status/754940266289717248

Without a leader, who is going to be in charge the infamous squad now? If Swift is defamed for her actions, it is bad press to be associated with her. And that’s what these friendships are truly about: press. Taylor Swift’s squad is not #goals, for so many reasons. In this case, she used these fellow famous people to make herself appear more approachable, an action particularly necessary after having the reputation as a serial dater for the early stages of her career. Kim Kardashian exposing Taylor Swift as a liar is certainly the end of these superficial alliances.

This is not just a petty celebrity feud. This is Taylor Swift victimizing herself against Kanye West for the last time, as she is no longer believable to the public eye.

What Kim Kardashian released on Snapchat is not “character assassination” as Swift is claiming. It’s doing the world a huge favor.

If Kim Kardashian or Kanye West get a lawsuit from this, for illegally recording and distributing a conversation, all I’m saying is I’ll proudly be wearing a #FreeKim t-shirt.