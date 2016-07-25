Yes, we all know Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are twins – they’re probably some of the most famous sets of siblings in the world (just don’t tell Prince Jacques And Princess Gabriella of Monaco). There’s also Cole and Dylan Sprouse, who costarred on Disney’s show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Tia and Tamera Mowry, other famous costars and siblings.

However, not all celebrities have such famous twins.

In these cases, one sibling went to Hollywood, while the other one opted for a fairly normal life. Of course, being your sister’s or brother’s date on the occasional red carpet is a nice perk, I imagine.

Get to know some of the lesser-known sets of twins in Hollywood, including the likes of Gisele Bundchen, Vin Diesel, and Rami Malek.

