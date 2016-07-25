For four days, from July 25 to 28, the Democratic National Convention will descend on Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center to celebrate Hillary Clinton’s nomination, along with her VP pick, Tim Kaine. The event will see the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Joe Biden, along with celebrity support from Katy Perry and Lena Dunham.

Monday’s theme is “United Together,” and the gavel time is expected to be 4:30 pm Eastern time. Headlining speakers will be first lady Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, and DREAMer Astrid Silva. On Tuesday, the roll call vote to officially nominate Hillary Clinton begins, with the night’s theme being “A Lifetime of Fighting for Children and Families.”

Unlike the RNC, which was heavy on D-List celebrities and light on notable Republican politicians, the DNC is packed with prominent politicians, social activities, and celebrities.

Here’s the complete list:

White House:

President Barack Obama

First lady Michelle Obama

Vice President Joe Biden

Congressional leadership:

Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid (NV)

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (CA)

Members of Congress

Sen. Tim Kaine (VA), Hillary Clinton’s VP pick

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA)

Sen. Cory Booker (NJ)

Sen. Barbara Boxer (CA)

Sen. Sherrod Brown (OH)

Sen. Bob Casey (PA)

Sen. Al Franken (MN)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN)

Sen. Chris Murphy (CT)

Sen. Chuck Schumer (NY)

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (NH)

Sen. Jeff Merkley (OR)

Sen. Barbara Mikulski (MD)

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY)

Rep. Raul Grijalva (AZ)

Rep. Joyce Beatty (OH)

Rep. Xavier Becerra (CA)

Rep. Brendan Boyle (PA)

Rep. Bob Brady (PA)

Rep. Joaquín Castro (TX)

Rep. Keith Ellison (MN)

Rep. Joe Kennedy (MA)

Rep. Linda Sanchez (CA)

Rep. James Clyburn (SC)

Rep. Joseph Crowley (NY)

Rep. Ben Ray Luján (NM)

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (NC)

Rep. Judy Chu (CA)

Rep. Maxine Waters (CA)

Rep. Ruben Gallego (Arizona)

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham (NM)

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (IL)

Rep. Adam Schiff (CA)

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (TX)

Rep. Ted Lieu (CA)

Rep. Nita Lowey (NY)

Rep. Gwen Moore (WI)

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (Washington, DC)

Mayors

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

Chillicothe, Ohio, Mayor Luke Feeney

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed

Flint, Michigan, Mayor Karen Weaver

Columbia, South Carolina, Mayor Steve Benjamin

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh

Tallahassee, Florida, Mayor Andrew Gillum

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney

Governors

Gov. Tom Wolf (PA)

Gov. Jerry Brown (CA)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (NY)

Gov. Mark Dayton (MN)

Gov. John Hickenlooper (CO)

Gov. Terry McAuliffe (VA)

Gov. Dannel Malloy (CT)

Former Gov. Howard Dean (VT)

Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (MI)

Former Gov. Martin O’Malley (MD)

Democratic politicians, Democratic Party members, former officials

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (AZ)

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (CA)

State Sen. Pat Spearman (NV)

State Rep. Raumesh Akbari (TN)

State Rep. Peggy Flanagan (MN)

Majority Leader State Rep. Crisanta Duran (CO)

Former State Rep. Bakari Sellers (SC)

State party chair Jaime Harrison (SC)

Former Sen. Tom Harkin (IA)

State Sen. Ruben Kihuen (NV)

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes (KY)

Former Congressman and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta

Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey

Former state Sen. Jason Carter (GA)

State Senate Majority Leader Mike Gronstal (IA)

DNC Vice Chair Donna Brazile

Activists, interest groups, motivational speakers

Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader

DREAMer Astrid Silva

Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood Action Fund president

Lee Saunders , AFSCME president

Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO president

Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers president

Eric Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr

Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton

Dontré Hamilton’s mother, Maria Hamilton

Jordan Davis’s mother, Lucia McBath

Michael Brown’s mother, Lesley McSpadden

Hadiya Pendleton’s mother, Cleopatra Pendleton-Cowley

Sandra Bland’s mother, Geneva Reed-Veal

Anastasia Somoza, intellectual and developmental disabilities advocate

Karla & Francisca Ortiz, undocumented immigrants

Kate Burdick, staff attorney at the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia

Anton Moore, founder of a nonprofit focused on educating youth on gun violence

Dustin Parsons, Arkansas elementary school teacher

Joe Sweeney, New York police detective during the 9/11 attacks

Lauren Manning, 9/11 survivor

Ryan Moore, health care reform advocate

Erica Smegielski, daughter of principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School, who died in the shooting

Felicia Sanders & Polly Sheppard, Charleston church shooting survivors

Jamie Dorff, wife of helicopter pilot who died in northern Iraq

Beth Mathias, Ohio supporter

Khizr Khan, father of an American Muslim who died serving in the US Army

Lily Eskelsen García, National Education Association president

Mary Kay Henry, SEIU president

Sean McGarvey, Building Trades president

Ilyse Hogue, NARAL president

Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign

Gene Karpinski, League of Conservation Voters president

Sarah McBride, LGBTQ rights activist

Stephanie Schriock, EMILY’s List president

Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress Action Fund president

Celebrities, athletes, entertainers

Katy Perry, musician

Demi Lovato, musician

Lena Dunham, writer, actor, director

Chloe Grace Moretz, actor

Eva Longoria, actor

America Ferrera, actor

Debra Messing, actor

Captain Mark Kelly, astronaut

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, basketball player

Jason Collins, basketball player

Tony Goldwyn, actor

Military

Gen. John Allen (ret. USMC)

Rear Adm. John Hutson (Ret. USN)

Clinton’s family, former colleagues

Former President Bill Clinton

Chelsea Clinton, daughter

Jelani Freeman, former Hillary Clinton Senate office intern