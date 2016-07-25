For four days, from July 25 to 28, the Democratic National Convention will descend on Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center to celebrate Hillary Clinton’s nomination, along with her VP pick, Tim Kaine. The event will see the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Joe Biden, along with celebrity support from Katy Perry and Lena Dunham.
Monday’s theme is “United Together,” and the gavel time is expected to be 4:30 pm Eastern time. Headlining speakers will be first lady Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, and DREAMer Astrid Silva. On Tuesday, the roll call vote to officially nominate Hillary Clinton begins, with the night’s theme being “A Lifetime of Fighting for Children and Families.”
Unlike the RNC, which was heavy on D-List celebrities and light on notable Republican politicians, the DNC is packed with prominent politicians, social activities, and celebrities.
Here’s the complete list:
White House:
- President Barack Obama
- First lady Michelle Obama
- Vice President Joe Biden
Congressional leadership:
- Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid (NV)
- House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (CA)
Members of Congress
- Sen. Tim Kaine (VA), Hillary Clinton’s VP pick
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA)
- Sen. Cory Booker (NJ)
- Sen. Barbara Boxer (CA)
- Sen. Sherrod Brown (OH)
- Sen. Bob Casey (PA)
- Sen. Al Franken (MN)
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY)
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN)
- Sen. Chris Murphy (CT)
- Sen. Chuck Schumer (NY)
- Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (NH)
- Sen. Jeff Merkley (OR)
- Sen. Barbara Mikulski (MD)
- Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY)
- Rep. Raul Grijalva (AZ)
- Rep. Joyce Beatty (OH)
- Rep. Xavier Becerra (CA)
- Rep. Brendan Boyle (PA)
- Rep. Bob Brady (PA)
- Rep. Joaquín Castro (TX)
- Rep. Keith Ellison (MN)
- Rep. Joe Kennedy (MA)
- Rep. Linda Sanchez (CA)
- Rep. James Clyburn (SC)
- Rep. Joseph Crowley (NY)
- Rep. Ben Ray Luján (NM)
- Rep. G.K. Butterfield (NC)
- Rep. Judy Chu (CA)
- Rep. Maxine Waters (CA)
- Rep. Ruben Gallego (Arizona)
- Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham (NM)
- Rep. Luis Gutierrez (IL)
- Rep. Adam Schiff (CA)
- Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (TX)
- Rep. Ted Lieu (CA)
- Rep. Nita Lowey (NY)
- Rep. Gwen Moore (WI)
- Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (Washington, DC)
Mayors
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan
- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti
- Chillicothe, Ohio, Mayor Luke Feeney
- Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed
- Flint, Michigan, Mayor Karen Weaver
- Columbia, South Carolina, Mayor Steve Benjamin
- Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa
- Boston Mayor Marty Walsh
- Tallahassee, Florida, Mayor Andrew Gillum
- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney
Governors
- Gov. Tom Wolf (PA)
- Gov. Jerry Brown (CA)
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo (NY)
- Gov. Mark Dayton (MN)
- Gov. John Hickenlooper (CO)
- Gov. Terry McAuliffe (VA)
- Gov. Dannel Malloy (CT)
- Former Gov. Howard Dean (VT)
- Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (MI)
- Former Gov. Martin O’Malley (MD)
Democratic politicians, Democratic Party members, former officials
- Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (AZ)
- Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (CA)
- State Sen. Pat Spearman (NV)
- State Rep. Raumesh Akbari (TN)
- State Rep. Peggy Flanagan (MN)
- Majority Leader State Rep. Crisanta Duran (CO)
- Former State Rep. Bakari Sellers (SC)
- State party chair Jaime Harrison (SC)
- Former Sen. Tom Harkin (IA)
- State Sen. Ruben Kihuen (NV)
- Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes (KY)
- Former Congressman and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta
- Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey
- Former state Sen. Jason Carter (GA)
- State Senate Majority Leader Mike Gronstal (IA)
- DNC Vice Chair Donna Brazile
Activists, interest groups, motivational speakers
- Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader
- DREAMer Astrid Silva
- Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood Action Fund president
- Lee Saunders , AFSCME president
- Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO president
- Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers president
- Eric Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr
- Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton
- Dontré Hamilton’s mother, Maria Hamilton
- Jordan Davis’s mother, Lucia McBath
- Michael Brown’s mother, Lesley McSpadden
- Hadiya Pendleton’s mother, Cleopatra Pendleton-Cowley
- Sandra Bland’s mother, Geneva Reed-Veal
- Anastasia Somoza, intellectual and developmental disabilities advocate
- Karla & Francisca Ortiz, undocumented immigrants
- Kate Burdick, staff attorney at the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia
- Anton Moore, founder of a nonprofit focused on educating youth on gun violence
- Dustin Parsons, Arkansas elementary school teacher
- Joe Sweeney, New York police detective during the 9/11 attacks
- Lauren Manning, 9/11 survivor
- Ryan Moore, health care reform advocate
- Erica Smegielski, daughter of principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School, who died in the shooting
- Felicia Sanders & Polly Sheppard, Charleston church shooting survivors
- Jamie Dorff, wife of helicopter pilot who died in northern Iraq
- Beth Mathias, Ohio supporter
- Khizr Khan, father of an American Muslim who died serving in the US Army
- Lily Eskelsen García, National Education Association president
- Mary Kay Henry, SEIU president
- Sean McGarvey, Building Trades president
- Ilyse Hogue, NARAL president
- Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign
- Gene Karpinski, League of Conservation Voters president
- Sarah McBride, LGBTQ rights activist
- Stephanie Schriock, EMILY’s List president
- Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress Action Fund president
Celebrities, athletes, entertainers
- Katy Perry, musician
- Demi Lovato, musician
- Lena Dunham, writer, actor, director
- Chloe Grace Moretz, actor
- Eva Longoria, actor
- America Ferrera, actor
- Debra Messing, actor
- Captain Mark Kelly, astronaut
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, basketball player
- Jason Collins, basketball player
- Tony Goldwyn, actor
Military
- Gen. John Allen (ret. USMC)
- Rear Adm. John Hutson (Ret. USN)
Clinton’s family, former colleagues
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Chelsea Clinton, daughter
- Jelani Freeman, former Hillary Clinton Senate office intern