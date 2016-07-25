Rob Kardashian has never been a social media maven, but since proclaiming his love for Blac Chyna, he’s been using Instagram way more often. In terms of their social media photos, the couple looked to be happily engaged and even have a baby on the way, but today Kardashian deleted every single one of his Instagram photos and unfollowed his pregnant fiancée.



Initially Kardashian kept the below photo on his account, but it has since been deleted.

This isn’t the first time Rob Kardashian has gone AWOL on social media, but this time looks to be different. According to gossip site Media Take Out, the couple had a huge fight yesterday (that of course unfolded in front of cameras) and as a result, might have called it quits.

Our Kardashian snitch refused to tell us everything surrounding the split, but did tell us that the argument started when Rob saw what is being described as a ‘suspicious’ text message on Chyna’s phone. We’re told that the two had a BIG BLOW UP on camera, and that Rob ‘dumped’ Chyna. Immediately afterwards, Rob DELETED all photos of Chyna from his Instagram – and UNFOLLOWED HER. Chyna immediately unfollowed Rob on Instagram, but early this morning began following Rob again.

Chyna, on the other hand, has kept up her photos, including those that feature Rob Kardashian and his family. However, she hasn’t posted anything new in well over two weeks.

E! News also reported that “something” happened between the couple, which was tweeted out by the official Twitter handle for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Rob Kardashian just deleted all signs of Blac Chyna on Instagram and we're freaking out: https://t.co/yAQ4jrOy9G 😮 pic.twitter.com/hMm4kYy0Tl — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) July 25, 2016

Earlier this month, the couple started filming their own reality show that is expected to debut later this year on E!, so if we don’t get details now, we’re sure we will eventually.