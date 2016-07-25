I guess you can file this one under the strangest headline that you have read today.

It is really no secret that Justin Timberlake is a golf fan, meaning it isn’t much of a surprise that he was spotted at a golf tournament this past weekend. Timberlake was playing in the American Century Celebrity Pro-Am in Lake Tahoe on Saturday. As Timberlake walked through the crowd, a man put his hand on the singer’s face.

In response, Timberlake shouted at the man, “Bro, why would you do that?” According to TMZ, moments after Timberlake walked off, security for the tournament was seen talking to the suspect.

Tournament representatives and Timberlake decided not to press charges against the man.

The man explained that he wanted to “touch” Timberlake, but became “overzealous” in the moment. When police tried to escort the man off of the premises, he allegedly refused to leave. According to TMZ‘s police sources, the suspect appeared to be intoxicated.

He was later arrested by police for disorderly conduct.

Tournament representatives viewed the situation as a minor incident. Timberlake was luckily left unscathed.

This is your friendly reminder that celebrities are still people and, just like you, do not want to be touched without consent. It’s kind of ridiculous that stories like these pop up every so often. Leave your favorite celebs be.

