The Lindsay Lohan we know and love showed her true face this weekend after she went on an Instagram rant accusing her fiancé Egor Tarabasov of cheating on her with a Russian prostitute. But before the social media drama, she claimed he was trying to kill her at her London home.

At 5 a.m. Saturday morning, police smashed her front door open after calls for help were heard by neighbors. In a video obtained by The Sun, Lohan can be heard screaming on her home balcony. “Please please please. He just strangled me. He almost killed me. Everybody will know. Get out of my house,’’ she yelled.

“Do it. I dare you again. You’re f*****g crazy. You sick f**k. You need help. It’s my house, get out of my house,’’ she added. “I’m done. I don’t love you anymore. You tried to kill me. You’re a f*****g psycho. We are finished.’’

Lohan also alleged this wasn’t the first time something like this has happened. “No Egor you’ve been strangling me constantly. You can’t strangle a woman constantly and beat the sh*t out of her and think it’s ok. Everybody saw you touch me. It’s filmed. Get out! Get out!”

Police forced their way into Lohan’s home after receiving reports of a “woman in distress,” but found no one inside. They stated that no crime was committed and no arrests were made.

Less than 24 hours later the 30-year-old accused her Russian millionaire boyfriend, whom she’s been dating for the last seven months, of cheating on her with a prostitute. The accusations started on her Instagram Saturday night. First she posted this cryptic Instagram post:



Then things got a little more direct.

Yikes. Lohan then posted the contact info for the alleged hooker on her Instagram account after the string of accusations.

All of the posts have since been deleted.