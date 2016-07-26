Ranked the 30th richest British millionaire in music and the 21st highest paid celebrity by Forbes, Calvin Harris is without a doubt the king of DJs.

As Harris’ music topped the charts, so did his income. He earned $46 million in 2013 from his songs, tour and Las Vegas residency, which skyrocketed him to the throne of highest-paid DJ of the year. In 2014, Calvin Harris landed in the top spot yet again on the Forbes’ “Richest DJs” list for the second consecutive year, with a total of $66 million in annual earnings. In the following year, 2015, Harris did it again. Topped the list. Banked another $66 million.

Calvin Harris Net Worth as of 2018: $110 million

When you want an epic party, you know who to call.

2007 – 2009

Harris became a millionaire the first year he became a professional DJ. His debut album, I Created Disco, was released in June 2007. It reached number eight on the UK Albums Chart and number 19 on the US Top Electronic Albums. The album was certified gold by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), and he made a whopping $7.8 million from sales. In the same year, he received $27.5 million from his “Groove Armada: Soundboy Rock” tour.

In 2009, Harris’ second album, Ready for the Weekend, became another instant hit, earning $6.1 million in sales.

2010 – 2013

Harris rose to international prominence when he toured with Rihanna as a supporting act on the European leg of her “Loud” tour. Rihanna said, “Calvin is the perfect fit for the tour. He is going to bring something unique and fun for the fans.” He was unique indeed, so unique that he was invited back the same year.

A few month later, Calvin Harris became the Australian opening act for Rihanna’s “Last Girl On Earth” tour and banked a good $15.7 million.

After the tour, the Scottish DJ produced “We Found Love” and “Where Have You Been” for the Barbadian singer. “We Found Love” topped the charts in 27 countries worldwide, including the UK where it became Harris’s third UK number one, peaked in the top 10 in 30 countries, and broke many records worldwide.

2013 – 2016

On 14 March 2014, Harris’s song “Summer” was released on the UK’s Capital FM. The track topped the UK Singles Chart, becoming Harris’s sixth UK number-one single. It also became Harris’s highest-charting solo single on the US Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number seven.

Harris also wrote and produced the single “I Will Never Let You Down” for British singer and his former flame, Rita Ora. On 18 May 2014, the song debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart, two weeks after his song, “Summer,” debuted at the top of the charts.

Calvin Harris, the world’s highest paid DJ, raked in $63 million in 2016 alone. But that’s just 1/3 of what Taylor Swift made in the same year.

Ouch.

2017

Calvin Harris recently went on Twitter to answer a couple questions from his fans. They ranged from asking about his daily routines to asking for some life changing advice. One particular fan crossed their fingers and asked if he would release any new songs for 2017. Harris gave his fan a very simple answer: “10”.

2018

Calvin Harris revealed he has extended his Las Vegas residency and will be staying there until 2020.