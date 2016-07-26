Kendall Jenner gives no f*cks, especially when it comes to her see-through shirts. The 20-year-old model isn’t shy when it comes to her boobs, and why should she? They’re great, just like her! But alas, the media has had a field day over several outfit choices that clearly show off her nipples. Luckily she’s sticking up for herself.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless!” she wrote in a post title Free the Nipple on her app today. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

Jenner first shocked viewers with her purposeful nip slip in 2014, when she walked down the Marc Jacobs runway during New York Fashion Week braless in a totally sheer brown shirt. At the time she was just 18-years-old and fashion show guests lost it. Instagram even deleted a photo from Jenner’s page because it supposedly violated the social platform’s nudity guidelines.But even then, the reality star turned model wasn’t overthinking it.

“I was really comfortable with the environment and the people around me, so I felt really good about it,” she explained in an interview with Grazia Daily. “I thought I would be shaking, but making friends with a lot of the models helped.”

She’s even gotten nipple piercings, and honestly, what’s the point of having them if you can’t show them off? “It’s also a fun way to show off my different nipple rings!’ she wrote. ‘Jacquie Aiche made me a couple of pieces that are really sick — like a pair of angel wings.”

So there it is, folks! Kendall Jenner’s freed nipples aren’t going anywhere, so get over it. Embrace it!