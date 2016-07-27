Earlier this week, Rob Kardashian deleted all of his Instagram photos, which lead people to wonder whether he and Blac Chyna had some sort of fight and had broken up.

However, according to E!, Kardashian and Chyna have not broken up, but they did have a fight.

“Rob and her have been getting into little tiffs and Blac Chyna flipped on Rob,” a source from E! said. “He was so pissed at how she spoke to him, so he deleted everything about her to hurt her.”

Well, that’s rather petty.

The source additionally notes that Chyna has been “paranoid” about cheating issues because of her past relationships, but Kardashian “has never cheated on her.”

Luckily, everything is back to normal between the two of them, which means that their television program, Rob & Chyna, is not in jeopardy.

Us Weekly, on the other hand, reports that there was a fight, but their source claims it was caused by “the pressure of filming the show and everything moving too fast.” Kardashian allegedly got upset this weekend when Chyna wanted to do something without him and deleted the photos because he felt neglected.

People, too, reports that there was a fight between the two and emphasizes that they have not split. Their source states that “Rob is looking forward to becoming a dad. It would take a lot for him to break up with her.”

Currently, Kardashian’s Instagram remains empty, while Chyna’s most recent post is dated July 7.

