It’s been a pretty rough month for Taylor Swift. After the relationship woes of her post-Calvin Harris split, the “This Is What You Came For” ghostwriting tensions and the ultimate exposure via Snapchat by Kim Kardashian West, it seems that the recent announcement of the MTV VMAs nominations is just another piece of drama to add to the list. Maybe Swift can take her own advice and “Shake It Off” with the help of current boyfriend Tom Hiddleston.

Hiddleston was spotted at LAX on Wednesday, July 27, entering Los Angeles after a whirlwind month of traveling that included a Rhode Island 4th of July party with Swift’s infamously extended group of friends and Swift allegedly meeting his parents across the pond. Hiddleston is obviously a major supporter of Swift and her most recent album 1989, but the sentiment is not shared by this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Eligible for the awards this year would have been Swift’s singles “Wildest Dreams,” “Out of the Woods,” and “New Romantics” and their accompanying videos. The lack of moon man-love is especially shocking in the case of the highly-produced and hugely viewed music video for “Wildest Dreams,” which was directed by Joseph Kahn. This could have been ignored because of its surrounding controversy in regards to a possibly colonialist message, or simply just because of its lack of relative notoriety in comparison to previous Swift videos.

Last year was a different story, with Swift being nominated in several categories, winning Best Pop Video and Best Collaboration, among others. Swift has also won six VMAs total, with 16 nominations throughout her career. The aforementioned Kahn was highly applauded for his direction of VMA-recognized “Bad Blood” and “Blank Space.”

Last year’s VMAs were also different for Swift in that the ceremony almost seemed tailored to remind us that she had fostered a friendship with Kanye West, as well as solved a feud with Nicki Minaj. It was a night of reconciliation. Wow, how things have changed. This year West was nominated for his latest work The Life of Pablo and Swift will most likely be nowhere near West’s wife at the VMAs.

It will be a surprise if Taylor Swift attends the VMAs, but maybe August will be a better month for the singer. If her past career moves remain consistent, Swifties may be hearing new music from their fave country-crossover towards the end of the month, with an album on the way later in the fall. If not, maybe she’s at least getting inspired with a little help from her most recent visitor and ardent supporter, Tom Hiddleston.

