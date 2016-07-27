Despite being only 19 years old, Zendaya continues working hard at everything she does: acting, singing, dancing, being a social activist and now, designing. Her new shoe collection, called Daya by Zendaya, has finally hit the shelves and we couldn’t be more excited.

But ladies, we won’t be able to hog all of the heels this time. The actress recently expressed she doesn’t believe shoes should be for only one sex. She wants everyone, women and men, to walk in her shoes with confidence.

In an interview with Elle, Zendaya said, “It’s not just for women. Boys will be rocking my heels too, you know what I’m saying?” The collection has 12 styles with a price range of $80 to $110 and it’s available at Nordstrom. Thankfully, Zendaya provided shoppers with a mix of flats, sexy stilettos and chunky booties.

Zendaya’s new shoe collection was inspired by working women and real people, like her niece and sister. “I want them to have shoes that feel luxurious and special and well-crafted and thought about,” she said. “But also, they should have shoes that won’t break the bank.”

The actress worked hard for her shoe collection to be different from others. She kept her consumers’ needs and financial situations in mind because not everyone has money lying around to splurge on beautiful shoes. “Because the price point and the quality are very rare,” Zendaya said in her Elle interview. “I don’t want people thinking, ‘I got the look for less.’ I want them thinking, ‘I got the look!’ You know what I’m saying?”

Zendaya, we know exactly what you’re saying. Who knew a shoe line could be stylish and break gender barriers at the same time? Check out the collection below and prepare to fall in love.

VIEW GALLERY