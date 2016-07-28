It’s been a rough few days for Lindsay Lohan. Last weekend, she ended her relationship with fiancé Egor Tarabasov after a string of cheating accusations she posted to Instagram and a horrifying video of the two fighting at her London home. Then she was accused of owing a filmmaker $10,000 for an “Insta rip-off.” Now pregnancy rumors are swirling after she posted the following tweet last week:

Now her father, Michael Lohan, is confirming that the rumors are true. According to the Daily Mail, Michael received the following text from his daughter: “Daddy I’m pregnant.”

“She tells me she is and I have no reason not to believe her … I was a little bit taken aback, but it was to be expected. She’s 30 years old,” he added “She wants to have babies. She loves kids. She’s had relationships with people in the past who have children and she’s very close to them. She’s got a very maternal instinct.”

He also explained that he doesn’t know how far along she is, but the 30-year-old actress was recently photographed smoking a cigarette while on a trip with friends. “It’s going to be up to her what she decides to do.”

The 56-year-old elaborated with, “It’s troubling. It’s troubling that she is pregnant. [Egor] needs to get his act together. She is going through a hard time in the relationship. That’s kind of hard.”

The two have had a difficult relationship in the past, so we’re not entirely sure Michael’s word can be trusted. What do you think?

