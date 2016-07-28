Donald Trump is once again in the headlines, but this time he’s coming to the defense of his wife, Melania Trump. The Republican presidential nominee’s wife had her own website up and running until sometime last week, according to The Huffington Post. The site, which was under the URL http://www.MelaniaTrump.com, was used to inform people about Melania’s accomplishments and career as well as a biography which included Melania’s education before becoming a Trump. But now it has mysteriously disappeared and the website URL redirects people to Donald Trump’s real estate page instead.

Despite the sudden disappearance, there are still photos of the former website in archives. The Huffington Post shared two versions of Melania Trump’s websites. The most recent version had Melania’s biography, which explained, “After obtaining a degree in design and architecture at University in Slovenia, Melania was jetting between photo shoots in Paris and Milan, finally settling in New York in 1996.” Two years later, she would meet Trump at a Fashion Week party.

The deletion of Melania’s website may be linked to the recent speculations about whether or not she actually finished college. The questioning began after she gave a speech at the Republic National Convention in which many said she plagiarized Michelle Obama’s 2008 Democratic National Convention speech almost word for word.

Now, there are many that believe that Melania’s personal accomplishments were erased because she didn’t actually graduate college and was attempting to avoid further discussion. Trump’s reps are keeping quiet by refusing to answer questions about the situation.

Earlier this year, an unauthorized biography of the former model was published and in it the author stated that Melania didn’t finish school. Melania Trump — The Inside Story: From a Slovenian Communist Village to the White House, explains that she only completed one year at the University of Slovenia before dropping out to model professionally.

Donald Trump hasn’t directly addressed the questions about his wife’s education or the website’s disappearance with a formal statement or tweet. But Melania did tweet that the site is no longer in use because it “does not accurately reflect my current business and professional interests.”