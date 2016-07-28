For the last few years, you couldn’t go to a festival without seeing someone wearing a flower crown. Eventually they became more mainstream and even made their way down wedding aisles. They’re beautiful, but also overly popular. For anyone who loves the trend but is looking for something new, look no further than Chelsea Shiels‘ Instagram.

The 27-year-old woman from Melbourne, Australia, is responsible for what is bound to be the fashion world’s next accessory obsession: mermaid crowns. Her intricate and gorgeous headbands are decorated with shells, gems and stones, and are worthy of a couple dozen Instagram selfies a day.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Shiels revealed that she started out making flower crowns, but began experimenting with seashells due to her love for The Little Mermaid.

“I’ve always wanted to be Ariel, under the sea,” she said. “I’m a real beach bum. That was where my obsession with the sea and shells came from.” Shiels sells her one-of-a-kind, handmade crowns on Etsy, where they’ve already become pretty popular.

“I wing it with every single one,” she said. “I never have a vision in my head before I start. I get inspiration from each different shell that I use and the colors and the contrast. It comes to me as I make it.”

They’re also absolutely gorgeous. Is anyone else ready to order 15 of them?

[H/T: Cosmopolitan]