The annual Teen Choice Awards are slated to air this year on July 31, 2016. All of your favorite celebs, performers and fashion icons will be hoping to bring home the coveted Teen Choice surfboard at the end of the night.

Justin Bieber is nominated for a whopping five categories, but will he walk away with all five of the awards? There are categories such as “Best Fandom” (One Direction!), “Best Snapchatter” and “Best Viner.” These include social media moguls such as Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and even Josh Peck. Justin Timberlake will also be there to accept a decade award from Teen Choice. Who would want to miss that?

Last year’s awards featured big wins from Anna Kendrick, Nicki Minaj and Fith Harmony, as well as performances by Flo Rida, 5 Seconds of Summer and Little Mix. Not only was the show amazing, but the looks on the red carpet were stunning. This year is sure to be even more jam-packed with buzz-worthy moments, with some very impressive performers taking the stage.

Hosted by John Cena and Victoria Justice, catch one of the most entertaining awards shows on television. Excited for Teen Choice 2016? Here’s when and how to watch.

Teen Choice Awards Date

The Teen Choice Awards will be airing on Sunday, July 31st, 2016.

Teen Choice Awards Time

The Teen Choice Awards will begin at 9:00 P.M. (EST).

Teen Choice Awards Channel

The awards show will be airing on Fox. Check your cable providers’ local listings for the exact channel available to you.

Teen Choice Awards Location

The Teen Choice Awards will be broadcasting from the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Teen Choice Awards Hosts

Victoria Justice and John Cena will be hosting the Teen Choice Awards.