Lollapalooza is well underway, and music festival goers are excited to see bands like LCD Soundsystem, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Radiohead, and Diplo take the stage. But what’s even more exciting than the live performances are the parties afterwards, particularly those hosted by big names. But with many celeb parties comes unwarranted creepiness, particularly from Diplo, a DJ hosting a supposedly sick after party tonight in Chicago. The catch? It’s for women only and they have to pay $100 to get in.

Hard to believe, right? Well, sadly a viral screenshot never lies:

Reddit has since had a field day. “This sounds like illegal gender discrimination,” Mrg13 said. “Some scene they got there. That’s one expensive rape party,” another added.

While Diplo is far from the first artist to have a women-only party, it’s still incredibly creepy, especially considering he’s charging them $100 per entry. Why have tickets in the first place? Why are you trying to make a buck off of this at all? And only being able to get one ticket at a time, really? That’s just as weird… who wants to go to something like this alone, if at all? The whole thing sounds pretty sketchy, if you ask me.

What do you think? Sound off in the comments below.

Update

Diplo has since responded to our story with the following tweet:

its not female only .. too many men already bought tickets its a tiny club and my guestlist was already like 1000 people lol — dip ⚡️ (@diplo) July 29, 2016