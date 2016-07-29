It seems like only yesterday I was quietly smiling to myself when I heard Lindsay Lohan’s name on the radio. I was so pleased to learn that she was choosing to step out of the limelight to pursue her romance with Egor Tarabasov.

It seems like that honeymoon period ended fast.

Look, don’t pretend like you don’t know who Lindasy Lohan is. You know exactly who she is and, her personal and relationship problems aside, know exactly how talented the girl was – especially from a young age. However, since she has stepped out of her industry, she has since ceased pulling in the millions that she used to.

As of 2018, Lindsay Lohan is worth $500 thousand.

More importantly, she could still pay for a college education at a reasonable university in the United States.

1989 – 2002

Lindsay Lohan began her career as a child model with Ford Models at the age of three. She also modeled for Calvin Klein Kids and Abercrombie. She was featured in over 60 television commercials for brands such as Pizza Hut, Wendy’s and Jell-O.

By the age of 10, she played the role of Alexandra “Alli” Fowler in the soap opera, Another World, for a year.

In 1998, she starred in the remake of the 1961 movie, The Parent Trap. The film earned $92 million worldwide. She ended up winning a Young Artist Award for her performance in the movie and a three-film contract with Disney.

In 2000 in the Disney television movie, Life-Size and in Get A Clue in 2002.

2003 – 2006

In 2003, Lohan starred in the comedy, Freaky Friday. It earned her the award for Breakthrough Performance at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards and, until 2014, was her most commercially successful film.

In 2004, Lohan had two lead roles. She starred in Disney’s Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen, which earned domestically $29 million and in the comedy, Mean Girls, which earned a total of $129 million worldwide.

Lohan won a total of four awards at the 2004 Teen Choice Awards for Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. At the 2005 MTV Movie Awards, Lohan won two awards.

In the same year, Lohan released her debut album, Speak. It sold 1,000,000 units in the United States alone.

Between the years 2004 and 2006, Lohan also hosted Saturday Night Live three times.

In 2004, she also became the youngest host of the MTV Movie Awards.

Lohan returned to Disney in 2005, starring in the comedy, Herbie: Fully Loaded. It earned $144 million worldwide. She also lent her voice to the animated direct-to-DVD film, My Scene Goes Hollywood. She became the first person to have a My Scene celebrity doll released by Mattel.

In 2006, she hosted the 2006 World Music Awards.

2007 – 2010

In May 2007, Lohan starred in the drama, Georgia Rule.

In the following year, she made her first appearance since I Know Who Killed Me on the television show Ugly Betty. She guest starred in four episodes as Kimmie Keegan.

During this time period, she was the face of Jill Stuart, Miu Miu, Dooney & Bourke and the 2008 Visa Swap British fashion campaign.

In 2008, she launched 6126, a clothing line. By April 2010, it covered 280 pieces of clothing. The name was chosen in honor of her idol, Marilyn Monroe.

In 2009, Lohan was the face of the Italian clothing company, Fornarina, for its Spring/Summer campaign. She also launched a self-tanning spray under the brand name, Sevin Nyne, in collaboration with Sephora.

In July of the same year, Lohan starred in the ABC Family comedy, Labor Pains. In the next month, she was a guest judge on the sixth season of Project Runway. In September, she became an artistic adviser for the French fashion house, Emanuel Ungaro.

In 2010, she starred in Robert Rodriguez’s action exploitation film Machete. She also filmed a sketch for Inappropriate Comedy where she is dressed as Marilyn Monroe.

Lohan would later appear on the October 2010 cover of Vanity Fair.

2012 – 2016

In March of 2012, Lohan returned to Saturday Night Live to host the show a fourth time. In November of the same year, she starred as Elizabeth Taylor in the biographical made-for-TV movie, Liz & Dick.

In 2013, Lohan starred in Scary Movie 5 and The Canyons.

Lohan made her stage debut in October 2014, starring in the West End production of Speed-the-Plow. In December, she released a free-to-play video game app called Lindsay Lohan’s The Price Of Fame.

Currently, Lohan is not working on any projects.

2017

Mean Girl meets Nice Boy. Lovely to see you again @lindsaylohan – & thanks for a great interview. @GMB pic.twitter.com/Eol0ObcqdX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 21, 2017

Although she hasn’t been working on projects, that doesn’t mean Lohan has been idling about. She claims during an interview with Good Morning Britain that she was “racially profiled” when arriving in London from Turkey. At the airport she was asked to removed her headscarf even after they checked her passport. In response to rumors that she was converting to Islam, Lohan responded that she was simply studying the Quran and said, “It’s a consideration I have”.

When asked about any recent movie news, she hopes for another Mean Girls movie, but also reveals, “I’m going to start filming something after the Summer.”

2018

Lindsay Lohan has erased all the posts on her Instagram account saying goodbye to 6.3 million followers.