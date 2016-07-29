Paris Hilton has recently revealed that she constantly lives with the knowledge that she could be the target of the jihadist militant group, ISIS.

The former reality television star is currently serving as a DJ in Ibiza. Hilton said to the Spanish publication, Diario De Ibiza, that the recent terror attacks in France and Germany frightened her and made her “watch her back.”

The publication directly asked the star whether she felt safe when she traveled. She said:

“What’s happening is horrible. The recent attacks in Nice and Germany are terrible. I’m constantly moving around from one country to another and I’m a famous person who could be a definite target for an attack and that is something that sometimes terrifies me.”

However, Hilton insisted that she was determined to not follow in the footsteps of other celebrities and will not hire an army of bodyguards to protect herself.

“Many celebrities have ten bodyguards,” she said, “but I like to go out with my friends and be normal because I want to be like everyone else. I’m not going to give up anything.”

In the same interview, she defended the controversial U.S. presidential candidate, Donald Trump, but refused to state who she would vote for.

Well, I mean, I guess it’s good to know that Paris Hilton won’t be letting ISIS rain on her parade. It is, however, a little problematic that she’s defending Trump, if you ask me.

