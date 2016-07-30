You’re not going to want to take a deep breath around this particularly stinky flower. The Amorphophallus titanum, better known as the “Corpse Flower,” has finally reached full bloom after an incredible 10 years. The New York Botanical Garden, which houses three of the rare plants, reported that the flower began its flowering cycle last Thursday and is expected to last until late Saturday evening. In case you’re in the New York area and want to check out this smelly phenomenon, the Garden will be extending its hours today until 8:00 p.m. If you want to skip the stench, apparently it smells like rotting flesh (yum!), you can check out the live stream on the Garden’s “Corpse Flower Cam” on YouTube. Thank goodness you don’t have smell-o-vision!

