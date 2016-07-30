Instagrammers rejoice! The popular (what an understatement) mobile app will soon be rolling out a feature that will allow users to filter their own comment threads or turn off their comments altogether.

The new feature, which is already being tested by users with high volume accounts, is a big step forward in the fight against online harassment. Instagram’s head of public policy, Nicky Jackson Colaco, explained to The Washington Post the company’s reasoning behind the development of this new feature:

“Our goal is to make Instagram a friendly, fun and, most importantly, safe place for self expression. We have slowly begun to offer accounts with high volume comment threads the option to moderate their comment experience. As we learn, we look forward to improving the comment experience for our broader community.”

The Post even hinted that this may be the feature Taylor Swift used during her recent feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as her profile could easily be considered one that is “high volume.” Scandalous! Instagram, of course, declined to comment. For the rest of us non-celebrities, this cool new feature will be available in the near future … whatever that means.