Love him or hate him, no one can deny that Kanye West has got style. His new music video for “Wolves” is no exception. Directed by Steven Klein and shot in stark black-and-white, the video features appearances by a slew of celebrities including Sia and Vic Mensa, who premiered the track with West on Saturday Night Live, as well as wife Kim Kardashian, sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio and Cindy Crawford, just to name a few. The artsy video also shows off some gorgeous Balmain designs, including the same outfits the French fashion house designed for the West’s appearance at the Met Gala. Also, Kanye and Kim are shown crying throughout the video. And while we’ll never forget Kim’s ugly cry on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, for Kanye, this is something new. I’ve been completely obsessed with The Life of Pablo since the first draft was launched on Tidal and this gorgeous, ethereal video is just keeping that obsession alive. Oh, and in case you couldn’t guess, I’m Team Kimye. Check out the video below!

