Hillary Clinton may have just made history, but the Internet is far more concerned with her hot nephew – and frankly, rightly so.

Thanks to the website, WorldofWonder.net, Tyler Clinton has just been introduced to the public eye – and social media cannot get enough of how stunning the 18-year-old model looks.

Tyler was spotted by viewers after he gave his aunt a hug and kiss following her Democratic presidential nomination speech at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Thursday night.

You can spot Tyler in the top right corner of the photo above.

In response to the photos, one Twitter user wrote, “SOS @HillaryClinton has a hot nephew named Tyler…God Bless America,” and proceeded to share the wealth by attaching a black-and-white shirtless photo of Tyler.

In said photo, which has quickly become an Internet-favorite, Tyler stands topless in denim jeans as he smolders at the camera.

According to the WorldofWonder.net, Tyler is the son of Bill Clinton’s half brother, Roger Clinton.

It has been reported that Tyler recently graduated from Loyola Marymount University in California. Former President Clinton spoke at his commencement speech back in May, which means one thing: Tyler has beauty and the brains – especially if he graduated from college at the tender age of 18.

[Story via]