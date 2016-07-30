Say it isn’t so! HBO’s new programming president, Casey Bloys, confirmed our worst fears today when he announced that the epic series would be coming to an end after its eighth season. Bloys revealed that the decision was in alignment with the showrunners’ David Benioff and Dan Weiss’ long-held desire to end the show after season 8. At the Television Critics Association’s press tour he explained the reasoning behind the ultimate decision:

“Yes, they have a very specific plan about the number of seasons they want to do. Believe me, as the new [programming executive] coming in, if I could get them to do more. I would take 10 more seasons. But we take their lead on what they think they can do the best version of the show.”

On top of the devastation that comes with knowing that there are only so many new episodes of Game of Thrones left, it gets worse when you realize that there may be as few as six (only six!) episodes in the final season. Don’t worry, we’re crying with you. Bloys did offer a glimmer of hope, however, when he mentioned the possibility of a spin-off series:

“It’s something I’m not opposed to, but of course it has to make sense creatively. I’m not sure that [Benioff and Weiss] could really wrap their heads around it when they’re just about to start production [on season 7]. It’s a pretty intense production, they’re about to start production soon. I’m open to it. The guys weren’t opposed to it, but there’s no concrete plans for it at this point.”

Thank goodness!! Even though the final episode of Game of Thrones is years (literally) away, it definitely makes us feel better knowing that there may be something in the works for the future. For now, we’re just going to watch the minutes go by and watch other, lesser television while we wait for season 7 to premier next summer. Ugh.

[H/T: Entertainment Weekly]