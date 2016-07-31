It’s finally here! The last time we got this excited about a Harry Potter book premiere was … 2007. But last Saturday night, following the premiere of the stage play in London, booksellers across the globe released Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The world went nuts, obviously. Don’t worry, no spoilers here! While it’s not exactly a book, it’s actually the rehearsal script from the two-part stage play, any new Harry Potter content has got us excited. In the latest installment, we meet our beloved cast of characters including Harry, Ron, and Hermione quite a few years down the road. In fact, we find them all sending their own children off to magic school!

Naturally, fans lined up around the block of booksellers all around the U.K. Who was one of the first in line, you may ask? Pottermore reports that Ginevra Lazzoni, from Italy, waited in line at the Waterstones Piccadilly bookstore in London for over six (!) hours. Honestly, we would probably do the same. As the clock finally struck midnight yesterday evening, the buzz reached an all-time high when fans started to get their hands on the first copies of the yellow hardcover.

We found a great review of the book (well, script) from USA Today which begs the question – will the latest addition satisfy us die-hard Harry Potter fans? The answer is not quite as simple as you might think. Either way, we’ve got to get going and find ourselves a copy.