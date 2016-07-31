Meet your new Miss Teen USA!

In case you missed it, Miss Texas Teen Karlie Hay was crowned Miss Teen USA 2016 last night at the annual beauty pageant held inside The Venetian in Las Vegas.

With her beauty, brain and charm the 18-year-old Texan beat out the other 50 contestants in order to snag the prestigious title. Not only did she have one of the most gorgeous evening gowns and some super cute active wear looks, she totally crushed one of the most difficult portions of the pageant – the Q&A. When musician and judge, Savannah Keyes, asked her what future presidents should tackle with teens first, Hay gave the perfect response:

“Peer pressure, hands down. The next president needs to confront this issue and tell teens that you need to be yourself and be a leader and of course the next Miss Teen USA needs to be a leader.”

We totally agree! Hay also addressed issues related to drinking, drugs and partying during her Q&A portion. It seems like her response was enough to beat runner-up Miss North Carolina Emily Wakeman and second-runner up Miss South Carolina Marley Stokes, while Miss Alabama and Miss Nevada made up the rest of the top five contestants. I’m sure all of you Chrisley Knows Best fans also caught the reality show’s star, Savannah Chrisley, representing the state of Tennessee. She made it through to the semi-finals and we personally can’t wait to see the whole competition (and the ensuing drama) played out on the series.

But seriously, the new Miss Teen USA may be one of our favorites ever. E! News shared some of their favorite things about Karlie Hay and, as we suspected, she is super cool and very down to earth. Not only is she a total thrill seeker (she never passes up a ride at the amusement park) and varsity cheerleader, she has big ambitions and hopes to enroll at Texas A&M University. Though her intended major is still unclear (as if we knew what we wanted to study right away), she has expressed interest in becoming a businesswoman. You go girl!