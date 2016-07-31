Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock lately, you’re well aware that “Pokémon Go” has officially taken over the world. Well, America appears to have its first self-proclaimed Pokémon Master and he is the luckiest guy in the world right now.

Nick Johnson, founder of a tech start-up called Applico, has apparently caught all of the 142 Pokémon available in the United States. But as any fan of “Pokémon Go” knows full well, there are some extremely rare Pokémon that are exclusively region-specific, meaning you’ll have to travel around the world in order to truly “catch ’em all.”

In order to become the Pokémon Master Johnson is clearly destined to be, he’ll be traveling around the world in order to capture the remaining Pokémon. Oh, and the trip will be all-expenses-paid by Marriott Reward and Expedia.com. Excuse me, what?!? Yep, you heard that correctly.

Tech Insider reports that Johnson and his girlfriend will fly to Paris and have one day to catch Europe’s Mr. Mime, after which he’ll jet off to Hong Kong in search of Farfetch’d. Finally, he’ll take off to Sydney to catch Australia’s Kangaskhan. Johnson revealed to Business Insider that he’ll rely on local knowledge to find the Pokémon hotspots and definitely won’t be using popular mapping tools like Pokévision.

“I will travel across the land, searching far and wide. Basically,” he told Business Insider.

With his Pokémon collection complete (well sort of, there are still six rare Pokémon currently unaccounted for), Johnson and his girlfriend will fly back to Tokyo to relax and take a break from all of the Pokémon madness.

How do we sign up??