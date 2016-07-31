The Teen Choice Awards went off with a bang thanks to the help of its hosts, funny lady Victoria Justice and the multi-talented John Cena in beautiful California. A slew of celebrities, social media moguls and fashion icons came together for the hottest party of the summer. Celebrities like Sarah Hyland, John Stamos and Lea Michele strutted their stuff on the red carpet.

The awards show is always anticipated by everyone of all ages and there was reason for it. There were exciting performances by Flo Rida, Charlie Puth, Jason Derulo and Serayah. There was also as an emotional performance by Ne-Yo.

Our favorite celebrities put their best fashion foot forward and impressed fans with their different styles. Check out our gallery of red carpet photos.

