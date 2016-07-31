The Teen Choice Awards advertise themselves as the hottest party of the summer. Who would want to miss some of their favorite celebrities, social media superstars and fashion icons up on stage all in one night? Hosted by John Cena and Victoria Justice, Teen Choice 2016 is sure to be best award show of the summer.

Big name performers like Justin Bieber are nominated for five awards, while some social media moguls from Snapchat and Vine, like Josh Peck, will also be making an appearance. Movies such as Deadpool made an impressive performance nomination wise, as it is nominated for Best Action Movie, with Ryan Reynolds nominated for Best Actor In An Action Movie. Another popular appearance is Captain America 2: Civil War, in which Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are nominated for best actor in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy.

Even more interestingly, Zayn Malik is nominated for a few categories, while his ex-fiancee Perrie Edwards’ band Little Mix is nominated for two categories, including Choice Love Song. Will Zayn run into his famous former girlfriend?

Ready for this? Check out how to watch Teen Choice 2016 online.

Teen Choice Awards 2016 Viewing Details

Date: July 31st, 2016

Time: 9:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: Fox

Location: The Forum, Inglewood, California

Hosts: John Cena & Victoria Justice

How To Watch the Teen Choice Awards 2016 Online

There are a few ways to watch the Teen Choice Awards online.

Fox: Fox.com is streaming the entire event, beginning July 31st at 8PM.

Watch the Teen Choice Awards 2016 on Tablet & Mobile Device

FOX NOW Apps: Available at iTunes or the Google Play Store, the FOX NOW Apps will allow you to stream and recap any part of the event you missed, starting at 8PM, July 31st, 2016.