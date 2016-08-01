Get ready to fall more in love with Kylie Jenner.

Jenner took to Snapchat to reveal her summer surprise for her cosmetics line. The newest editions are part of her birthday collection and feature Kylie Kyliner, metal matte lipstick , creme eyeshadows, special edition mini matte liquid lipsticks (Dolce, Candy, Koko, Exposed, Kristen, Leo) and a new Kylie Lip Kit shade. Kylie also revealed that all of the summer surprise products are infused with real gold. If that doesn’t make you want one of these products, I don’t know what will?

The products will be available for online purchase at 3pm PST. Kylie has promised that there will be more than enough of her birthday collection to buy. The only bad news is that this these items are only available until Kylie’s birthday, which is August 10.

Here are all of the items featured in the birthday collection!