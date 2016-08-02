Simon Cowell recently weighed in on the likelihood of our beloved One Direction getting back together, as our favorite boy band has previously said they are on a year-long hiatus beginning in January 2016. But with Liam Payne and Harry Styles each signing solo record deals, and Cowell’s latest prediction that Niall Horan will begin a solo career, it’s looking like the chances of a reunion are slim. We can hold onto a slight chance of hope. Cowell told The Sun, “I think there would be such an appetite amongst the fans for a reunion, whether it was a tour or a record…. I wouldn’t rule anything out. With these guys, I left the decisions up to them.”

What is the likelihood of One Direction getting back together? Not very high, according to my (and Simon Cowell’s!) predictions. All of the members of One Direction have taken on big projects and some major life changes during their hiatus. What are the boys of 1D up to now?

VIEW GALLERY

[H/T: Teen Vogue]